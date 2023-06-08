The Brazilian police found body parts of Britt Blom, a 36-year-old Dutch woman who has been missing since December, in the water of Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro. The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the missing woman had been found dead. “We provide the family consular assistance in this difficult time,” a Foreign Affairs spokesperson told AD.

It is not clear what happened to Blom. She had lived in Brazil for over 14 years when she disappeared on December 10 while on her way to a party in Rio de Janeiro.

On Wednesday, the Brazilian police did not provide any further details about the ongoing investigation into Blom’s disappearance in death. They did not say which parts of her body were found, nor when that happened.

Blom was supposed to meet friends at a party in Coelho Neto, a neighborhood in the north of Rio de Janeiro, on Saturday, December 10. A friend told AD that she texted him to say she would be late because she had “a work issue to deal with.” She said it wouldn’t take long, but she never showed up to the party and didn’t respond to any further texts.

Blom moved from the Netherlands to Brazil over 14 years ago. She has a 13-year-old daughter who lives with her father in Sao Paulo.