The Dutch government is moving forward with a new subsidy offering young adults a discount of up to 200 euros per month on their rent if they move into a seniors’ complex and help with basic tasks like administering eyedrops or grocery shopping. According to Minister Connie Helder for Long-Term Care and Sport, this is a win-win arrangement as it gives young people affordable housing options and offers more support and company for senior citizens.

“We are seeing a relatively increasing number of elderly people, fewer healthcare workers to care for them, and a housing shortage and loneliness among young people,” said Helder. “With this arrangement, we can offer young people affordable housing, and they can always have a chat or visit someone in the complex. For the elderly, it offers more life in the complex and extra help and support.”

The subsidy scheme is aimed at tenants between 18 and 30 who want to actively contribute to improving the quality of life in seniors’ complexes. In return for a rent reduction of up to 200 euros per month, they’ll be expected to help out, for example, by cooking together, taking a walk with other residents, or doing chores around the house.

The scheme is based on successful initiatives in Bodegraven, Enschede, and Deventer. According to Helder, research showed that intergenerational contact could increase the health and well-being of senior citizens. “Young and old can mean so much to each other and learn from each other,” the Minister said. “Because they live with and next to each other, there is also more understanding for each other.”

This year, the government allocated 5.2 million euros to this scheme. That will double next year, after which the amount will increase to 49 million euros annually.

The public is able to provide feedback on the plan starting this week, up to June 23.