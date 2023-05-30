A fight over sunglasses was behind a fatal stabbing at the Solid Grooves festival in Amsterdam this weekend, sources told De Telegraaf. A 21-year-old man from Diemen was killed, and two other men got hurt. The Amsterdam police announced the arrest of a third suspect on Monday evening.

The incident happened at around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday at the techno and house music festival on Donauweg. Three men got stabbed. Officers found the 21-year-old Diemen man critically injured on the festival site. First responders resuscitated him at the scene and rushed him to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. His sister witnessed all of it, the Telegraaf’s sources said.

The two other injured men, a 22-year-old from Nieuwegein and a 24-year-old from Amsterdam were also taken to a hospital for treatment. They are not in a life-threatening condition, and the man from Nieuwegein has since been discharged from the hospital, the police said.

According to the Telegraaf’s sources, the argument started with a group of men entering the site by climbing over the fences. They tried to steal a pair of sunglasses and got into a fight with the victims.

The Amsterdam police are still investigating what happened and wouldn’t respond to the Telegraaf’s information, only telling the newspaper that “it could be a scenario.”

The police arrested two men at the festival shortly after the stabbing. They are suspected of involvement in the incident. The police announced a third arrest on Monday. Investigators asked witnesses of the incident to come forward.