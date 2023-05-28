League Champions Feyenoord lost for the second time this season in their final match against Vitesse on Sunday. Marco van Ginkel scored for Vitesse to give them the win.

De Kuip was in a celebratory mood as the Rotterdammers were playing the final match of a very successful season, where they won their first title since 2017. The fans were also buoyed by the fact that manager Arne Slot has decided to stay at Feyenoord for another year after having had talks with English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.

However, it was not the perfect ending, as ex-PSV midfielder Marco van Ginkel scored two minutes before halftime to give Vitesse the win. The goal was initially ruled out for offside, but a VAR check showed that the midfielder Million Manhoef was onside before crossing it to van Ginkel, who swept it home.

SC Heerenveen confirmed their place in the playoffs for European football with a win over Go Ahead Eagles. Goals from Pawel Bochniewicz and Che Nunnely ensured they would face fifth-placed FC Twente in the playoffs.

FC Groningen’s season went from bad to worse as they finished bottom of the Eredivisie. The Groningers were already relegated, but a 4-0 victory by SC Cambuur over RKC Waalwijk means they finish the season in 18th. Roberts Uldrikis, David Sambissa, Navarone Foor, and Milan Smit got the goals.

It was the last game for RKC Waalwijk manager Joseph Oosting. He will be managing FC Twente next season.