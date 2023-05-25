From today, smoking weed on the street in Amsterdam’s old city center is no longer allowed. It is still okay to smoke a joint on a terrace connected to a coffeeshop, but once you leave the coffeeshop’s grounds, you have to put it out.

The ban applies throughout the Red Light District, Dam Square, Damrak, and Nieuwmarkt. It also applies to locals. People caught smoking weed on the street will face a fine of 100 euros, which can be issued by the police and enforcement officers.

The municipality hopes that the “blowverbod” will reduce problems caused by drug use in public spaces, particularly by tourists. The measure was part of a package announced last year to reduce crowds and nuisance in the Red Light District.

Parool spoke to several tourists ahead of the blowverbod and found that it won’t deter them from coming to Amsterdam. “Are we allowed to smoke indoors? Then we’ll do that,” one said to the newspaper.

Coffeeshop owners are also not concerned that they’ll lose business. Keeping people inside will likely mean they buy more, one pointed out. They are worried about the enforcement of the ban. “The enforcement of the alcohol ban is already not working. Then this won’t work either,” said Joachim Helms, owner of Green House.