Seal rescue center Pieterburen has taken in the first seal pup of the season. The center is not happy about how the rescue went and urged Netherlands residents to leave seals they encounter alone.

Passersby found the pup in Sint Jacobiparochie, Friesland. Because the baby seal was on its own, they assumed the pup needed help and took it with them, the center said on Facebook. “We fully understand that this was done with the best of intentions, but we would like to urge everyone not to intervene with seals themselves.” Picking up and helping seals yourself is against the Seal Agreement.

The agreement states that seals should first be observed before deciding whether rescue is necessary, and this must be done by certified seal guards.

According to the shelter, seal mothers can leave their pups alone for up to eight hours. “Unfortunately, this pup was too disturbed to be placed back. It was therefore decided to take the animal in.” They named the pup Christa after the species Cystophora cristata. This hooded seal species typically does not occur in the Netherlands, but a pup was born on Vlieland in March.

The first seal pup taken in marks the start of the harbor seal birth season for Pieterburen. The rescue center urged people to stay as far away from the seals as possible during the birthing season. “Stay at least 30 meters away when you encounter a seal.” If you are worried about a seal or its pup, contact Pieterburen to come to have a look.

