Three Dutch people were believed to be killed in an avalanche in the Swiss Alps, police in Switzerland said on Monday. The three people, two men aged 32 and 40 and a 30-year-old woman.

They had been missing for several days. The last made contact with others on Thursday evening when they said they planned to climb Mount Grosshorn on Friday.

Rescuers were alerted on Saturday afternoon after the three had failed to check in with anyone.

The three Dutch people were found Sunday morning at the foot of the Jegi glacier.

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs was unable to comment in the matter when contacted.