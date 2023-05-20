The cities of Almelo and Zwolle celebrate this weekend the promotion of their football team to the Eredivisie. Heracles Almelo won the Keuken Kampioen Divisie on Friday following a 2-0 victory against Jong Ajax. PEC Zwolle finished second and will also return to the highest division.

Heracles fans celebrated on Friday night at Amaliaplein in Almelo's city center. "The relief is immense," said a spokesperson for the municipality. Both the police and the municipality have received no reports of disturbances. The official celebration will be held on the Marktplein at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

This is the fourth title for Heracles in the second-highest football league. The team won the title in 1962, 1985, and 2005. Heracles was relegated from the Eredivisie at the conclusion of the last season.

Promotie stond al vast voor Heracles Almelo, maar het kampioenschap is nu ook een feit. Volgend jaar zien we de derby van het Oosten dus weer terug in de Eredivisie tussen rivalen Heracles en FC Twente! #HERJAJ pic.twitter.com/gBcmmn2sGQ — Voetbal Ultras (@VoetbalUltras) May 19, 2023

Heracles' rival for the title PEC Zwolle won on Friday with a 3-2 victory over Helmond Sport and will return to the Eredivisie just a year following its relegation. Both clubs ended the season with 85 points after 38 matches, PEC finishing behind Heracles due to a worse goal difference.

The celebration will take place on Saturday afternoon in Park de Wezenlanden, located next to the provincial government building. The pre-show, featuring DJs and performers, will start around 5 p.m. The celebration will last from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Back in 2014, the club also held their celebration in the park after their KNVB-Beker victory over Ajax.

FC Groningen and SC Cambuur are the two teams facing relegation from the Eredivisie this season.