For the first time in over a century, it was colder on Ascension Day than on New Year’s Day. That is mainly because it was exceptionally warm in De Bilt at 15.6 degrees on the first day of the year. Although it was sunny in many places on Thursday, the temperature at the central measuring site did not rise above 15.5 degrees, according to Weer.nl.

For the time of year, Ascension Day was on the chilly side, albeit not extremely cold. On average, between 1991 and 2020, it was 18 to 18.2 degrees, according to the weather site.

The last year it was colder on Ascension Day than New Year’s Day was in 1921. Then it was 12.4 degrees on the first holiday of the year and 12.2 on Ascension Day, that year on May 5.

King’s Day this year also had lower temperatures than New Year’s Day. That had never happened before on King’s or Queen’s Day.

In the coming days, Weer.nl expects increasingly warmer air to enter the Netherlands. On Sunday, thermometers may climb to 25 degrees for the first time this year in the east of the country.