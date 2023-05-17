Maastricht will start rebuilding its city wall in early 2024, the city said on Tuesday. The wall partially collapsed on 24 March 2019. “It took a long time. But there are reasons for that. At least today, the permit was granted for the restoration,” alderman Frans Bastiaens said to 1Limburg.

The city wall continued to crumble after its partial collapse. When the deterioration started to threaten the nearby Rondeel, the city had to ask for archaeological research before it could start repairs.

“This wall tells a special piece of Maastricht’s history from the time of the fortress,” Bastiaens told the local broadcaster. The city had to carefully determine how to repair the wall and protect that history.

The preparatory work will start in June. First, the city will excavate the ground behind the wall as far as archaeological research allows, and then it will begin rebuilding. The municipality hopes to start the construction at the beginning of 2024.