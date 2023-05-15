The police arrested over 100 people in Rotterdam on Sunday due to disturbances around the Feyenoord championship match. People were arrested for, among other things, vandalism and assaulting the police. The city center slowly emptied around midnight, a police spokesperson said. However, it was still “quite busy,” especially around the Hofplein.

The police called on people to “kindly, but urgently” leave around midnight. Many riot police officers were present in the city center. But according to the police spokesperson, they didn’t have to charge after an intervention earlier in the evening.

The municipality of Rotterdam had asked the partying Feyenoord fans via Twitter on Sunday evening to leave the Coolsingel and Hofplein from 10:00 p.m. The city said it wanted to start the construction work for the celebration ceremony on Monday. The call to go was “partially heeded” until midnight, the police spokesperson said. “The party is over. The catering establishments are closed.”

Earlier on Sunday evening, the riot police had to intervene on the Coolsingel after people committed vandalism and attacked police officers. Smoke bombs were thrown a the police, among other things. The police also used a water cannon during the intervention. No further hars intervention was needed for the rest of the evening.

Rotterdam expects tens of thousands of Feyenoord fans at celebration today

Rotterdam expects tens of thousands of Feyenoord supporters at the celebration of the national champions, which starts at noon. The victory over Go Ahead Eagles on Sunday made the club’s 16th national championship a fact.

Supporters can go to the Coolsingen from 9:00 p.m. It is expected to fill up quickly. People can also go to many other places in the city, such as the Binnenrotte, to follow the party via video screens.

The Rotterdam police will deploy hundreds of officers and a lot of equipment on Monday to ensure the party runs smoothly. Rotterdam hopes for a repeat of the 2017 party. About 150,000 people attended that celebration, which happened without any significant incidents.

The NS and the regional public transport company RET are also preparing for the crowd of supporters. Many trams and buses will run on an adjusted timetable and, where necessary, run more often. NS will run extra and longer trains on Monday for travelers attending the ceremony.

A well-deserved victory, mayor says

According to Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb, Feyenoord has earned the national championship. “All the hard work has resulted in a well-deserved championship today,” he said in a first reaction on Sunday. “What a beautiful day and what a wonderful atmosphere in De Kuip and in the city. Tomorrow we will cheer the team on the Coolsingel with many fans. Together, we will make it a festive celebration.”