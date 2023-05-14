Despite the strike at Deutsche Bahn (DB), passengers of Arriva trains in Limburg in the direction of Germany will have to rely on buses in the next few days. Arriva informed that the train Heerlen - Aachen will not run on May 14, 15 and 16, because it is not possible to adjust the suspended schedule at such short notice. However, Arriva's bus line 44 (Heerlen - Aachen) and line 350 (Maastricht - Aachen) will operate according to the normal timetable.

Zondag 14 mei (vanaf 22.00 uur), 15 mei en 16 mei zijn er in Duitsland landelijke stakingen in het OV. De snelbus tussen Groningen en Leer rijdt volgens dienstregeling. De treinen tussen Bad Nieuweschans en Weener en de stopbus tussen Leer en Weener rijden niet. — Arriva Nederland (@Arriva_NL) May 13, 2023

Heerlen - Sittard: door beperkte personeelsinzet vervallen de ritten van 21.18 v. Heerlen en 21.48 v. Sittard — Arriva Nederland (@Arriva_NL) May 13, 2023

In the north of the country, Arriva's cross-border local transport between the Netherlands and Germany is not expected to be affected. The train between Bad Nieuweschans and Weener will run as usual according to the timetable. The express bus between Groningen and Leer is also operating. It is not yet known whether the bus stop between Leer and Weener will operate. Travelers are advised to check the timetable information before departure.

International trains to and from the Netherlands will also partially not run in the coming days. A spokesperson for NS said that the ICE to and from Frankfurt and the IC to and from Berlin would run according to normal timetables. Sleeper trains to Austria and Switzerland would not run on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday evening because of the strike. Monday and Tuesday will work again, the NS spokesperson said, only Sunday evening these trains will not run yet.

A spokesman for DB Cargo Nederland said that freight trains would be able to run normally again from Monday evening. "Due to the short-term nature of the strike, train cancellations can be expected until 6 p.m. Monday evening."

The German rail company Deutsche Bahn and the EVG rail union reached an agreement earlier on Saturday that averted the announced 50-hour strike that would start on Sunday.