Meteorologists in the Netherlands predict mild spring weather for Mother’s Day on Sunday, with temperatures ranging from 18 to 23 degrees. According to the national weather institute KNMI, it should be quite sunny and dry, a perfect day for a family getaway.

Only on the beaches, it remains a little cooler with a maximum of 15 degrees. There, the wind comes from the north and is moderately strong. In the second half of the afternoon, the wind on the coast and on the IJsselmeer will temporarily increase quite strongly.