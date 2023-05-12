The Koninklijke Marechausee arrested a 36-year-old man from Amstelveen on Tuesday for trafficking drugs. According to the policing force, which works as part of the Dutch military and is responsible for border security, the man was involved in importing hundreds of kilograms of cocaine.

The authorities came onto the Amstelveen man’s tracks through encrypted messages sent via the SKY ECC service, which the police seized and decrypted.

According to the Marechaussee, the man trafficked hundreds of kilograms of cocaine cocaine from South America through the Amsterdam airport and Rotterdam port between 2019 and 2021. “He used the services of legal companies in the Netherlands and abroad for this,” the Marechaussee said.

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests may follow.