After years of large-scale culling, the number of large grazers in the Oostvaardersplassen nature reserves is finally at a sustainable level. There are now 1,100 large grazers living in the area, about 500 red deer, and about 600 Konik horses and Heck cattle in total, Staatbosbeheer told NOS.

According to the forestry service, that means that, unlike in recent years, the size of the herd can now be maintained with regular management and without the large-scale shooting of animals.

Staatbosbeheer expects a “recovery in the variation in vegetation” that will benefit the biodiversity in the area now that the herds of large grazers aren’t so large that they strip the land. “In recent years, we have seen that much more roughness has arisen,” forest ranger Hans-Erik Kuypers told the broadcaster. “Many more shrubs are developing, and the variety is already developing very nicely.”

These plants offer shelter and food and attract birds, small mammals, and insects. Kuypers mentioned flowering hawthorns and blackthorns as examples. “Insects are drawn to them, and that ensures a rich bird life.”

In recent years, the living conditions of large grazers in the Oostvaardersplassen regularly led to a commotion. Because the herds were too large, there wasn’t enough food in the nature reserve for all animals to survive the winter. A ban on feeding the animals led to fierce protests from animal rights activists.