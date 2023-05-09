The police found the body of an elderly man in a freezer at a home in Landgraaf, Limburg, on Saturday. The home belongs to the man’s 82-year-old son, according to local media.

The police don’t suspect the son of killing his father but of hiding the body. The police are investigating how long the body has been in the freezer. A neighbor on Mansholtsraat in Landgraaf told AD that he had not seen the father in 25 years.

The 82-year-old son told regional broadcaster L1 that his father died a year and a half ago at the age of 101. “I didn’t want to lose him. I would miss him,” the man said. He kept his father in the freezer so that he could “talk to him.”

According to L1, the police found the elderly man’s body after his GP called them and raised concerns about his well-being.

The police only said that the victim died of natural causes and that the other resident of the house was considered a suspect but wasn’t arrested. “We are currently investigating this person's death and why the remains were placed in a freezer. In the interest of the investigation, we are not making any statements about the relationship between the residents of the building at this time.”

The neighbor told AD that he last spoke with the 82-year-old suspect a week and a half ago. “He didn’t look well the last time I spoke to him.” According to the neighbor, the suspect’s wife died in 1997, and he has a daughter.

The 82-year-old man has owned the house on Mansholtsraat since 1967, according to AD. His father is also registered at the address.

If the man is convicted of concealing a body, he could face up to two years in prison or a hefty fine.