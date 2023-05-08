The Russian government is organizing fake protests against military support for Ukraine in European cities, including in the Netherlands, the Danish broadcaster DR discovered. The broadcaster found the same Russian men holding the same protest signs at other protests in several European cities, meant to create the impression that the anti-Ukraine protests are well attended.

For example, one man was holding a sign against sending weapons to Ukraine at a climate protest in The Hague in January. That same man had that same sign at a demonstration by healthcare workers in Brussels.

DR, in collaboration with other European broadcasters, identified these fake protesters at ten demonstrations between December and March. They were in The Hague, Paris, Brussels, and Madrid.

According to DR, leaked documents from Russian intelligence services show that the fake protests are intended to cause division in Europe over the war in Ukraine. The Russian men piggyback on other demonstrations and photograph them in such a way that the other protesters’ signs aren’t visible, only the mass of people. This should create the impression that the fake pro-Russia demonstrations are well attended.

Photos of the fake demonstrations are circulated on social media, including on Facebook groups and YouTube.

DR contacted a few of the men identified at the demonstrations, but they refused to comment.