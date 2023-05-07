154 fans of the football club AZ Alkmaar were arrested in Amsterdam for singing anti-Semitic songs in a subway. According to the police, they were arrested for group insult. As a result, the subway, which was heading to the Johan Cruijff ArenA, was stopped at Strandvliet station around 7:30 p.m. Ajax played a home match against AZ on Saturday evening, which ended without a goal.

The police reported that the AZ supporters were warned several times to stop. In addition, some supporters, it is unknown how many, also allegedly committed acts of vandalism. However, no further details are yet known about this.

In response to the incident, Central Jewish Consultation chairman Chanan Hertzberger said, "The Central Jewish Consultation is satisfied with the decision to intervene and directly combat anti-Semitism."