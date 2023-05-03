Trains operating in the Netherlands will stop for a brief moment at 8 p.m. during Remembrance Day commemorations on Thursday, just like in previous years. National railway NS said it wants to give passengers the opportunity to commemorate the war victims. Air traffic will also be modified to take into account the ceremony to commemorate the country's war dead, said LVNL, the Dutch air traffic control system.

Aircraft will not be allowed to depart from Dutch airports between 7:50 p.m. and 8:03 p.m. Airplanes will also be forbidden from taxiing or landing between 8 p.m. and 8:03 p.m. Aircraft that are on their way to Schiphol or other Dutch airports will either have to land before that pause, or wait until after 8:03 p.m.

Air traffic restrictions also apply in Dutch airspace during the various commemorations in the country. For example, authorities temporarily closed the airspace above Dam Square in Amsterdam, where the national Remembrance Day ceremony. The closure will be in effect from 6:55 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Commemoration moments will be organized on May 4 at various stations, including Utrecht Central, Amsterdam Central, The Hague Central, Rotterdam Central and Arnhem, the NS said. Furthermore, many train drivers and conductors will wear a special torch pin on their uniform, which is the official symbol of the commemoration and Liberation Day celebration.

On May 5, the NS will also put longer trains into service to transport as many people as possible to and from the Liberation Day festivals.