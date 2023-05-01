The Netherlands may get its first official warm day on Saturday. Weeronline expects maximums in De Bilt to climb to 20 degrees Celsius on that day. It will be the country's first official warm day in over six months.

De Bilt is home to the meteorological institute KNMI. The Utrecht town is considered the meteorological average of the country. For an official warm day, temperatures must top 20 degrees in De Bilt. According to Weeronline, that may happen on Saturday.

The week running up to Saturday will be a mix of sun and clouds. Monday will be quite mild, with maximums up to 19 degrees and some rainfall in the east during the afternoon.

Tuesday will be quite chilly, with maximums between 10 and 13 degrees. The weather will turn warmer from Thursday, and some places may see local warm days.

Liberation Day on Friday will likely see multiple showers, interfering with the festivals planned for the day. But at least it won’t be cold, with maximums ranging between 15 and 20 degrees.

According to Buienradar, the last time the Netherlands had an official warm day was on October 30. That is 184 days ago and a remarkable stretch, especially given that the Netherlands is getting warmer with climate change. The country usually counts around four warm days in April.