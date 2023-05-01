The Groningen police pulled over a drunk driver on Sunday only to discover that he was, apparently, Boris Johnson. The man had a fake driver’s license in the former British Prime Minister’s name. “Unfortunately for this person, we did not fall for this fake,” the Groningen police said on social media.

According to Oogtv.nl, the police pulled over the motorist for a regular traffic check and quickly realized that he was under the influence of alcohol. A search of the car revealed the fake driver’s license.

The license, apparently issued in Ukraine, has the former Prime Minister’s correct date of birth, and the date of issuance - 24 July 2019 - matches the date he moved into 10 Downing Street as the United Kingdom’s leader. The expiration date, however, raised alarm bells as the alleged license claims to be valid until December 3000.

The police confiscated the fake license and fined the driver.

According to one Twitter user, such fake licenses can be bought in souvenir shops in Ukraine. She herself has licenses in the name of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and former German archchancellor Angela Merkel, she said.