The Netherlands still has to wait for the first really warm days. So far, warm spring weather has been scarce, and according to Weeronline, it seems to stay that way for the time being. The forecast shows that the chance of temperatures above 20 degrees is very low, and from mid-May the probability of showers increases again.

So far, there have only been warm days regionally, but most of the country is still waiting for the first official warm day of the year with more than 20 degrees in De Bilt.

The first day of May will start quite warm with highs between 16 and 20 degrees. The following days will show big differences between the north and the south of the country. In the north, the temperatures will be between 10 and 15 degrees, while in the south the Dutch can more often expect temperatures above 15 degrees. Sun and clouds will also often alternate, so the weather will be friendly on many days.

Overall, May will start at least significantly drier than April. According to Weer.nl, last April was the wettest April month since 1998. "On average, 80 millimeters of rain fell nationwide, which is almost double the normal amount (41 millimeters)," Weer.nl said. It was also cold, with the average temperature in De Bilt last month at 8.7 degrees. The average temperature in April between 1991 and 2020 was 9.9 degrees.