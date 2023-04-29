A 9-year-old girl was killed in the night from Friday to Saturday after a stabbing incident her home in Etten-Leur. According to the police, the child was taken to hospital in critical condition and died a short time later from her injuries.

At around 05:00 a.m. on Friday morning, several emergency personnel went to the residence in Leurse Dijk, as a stabbing had been reported. In front of the house they found the dead body of the 41-year-old father of the child. When the police arrived at the home, they found a seriously injured child and an injured woman, the mother of the 9-year-old girl. The woman has since been treated for her injuries and is out of danger, police said. The girl, however, has been taken to the hospital, after which she died of her severe injuries.

According to current police investigations, the father probably injured his child and his wife and then took his own life. Other scenarios are still being investigated by police.