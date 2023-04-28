One man was found dead, and a woman and child were wounded in an apparent stabbing in Etten-Leur. Few details have been released about the identity of those involved in the Friday morning incident, but police did confirm that all three are members of the same family.

The incident happened at a home on Leurse Dijk in the Noord-Brabant city. The emergency services call center was notified of a stabbing at about 5 a.m. Moments later, police and paramedics were dispatched to the scene. A trauma team was also dispatched by helicopter, records show.

First responders “found a dead man outside the house. A seriously injured child and an injured woman were inside the home,” police said. “Both were taken to hospital with stab wounds.” One of those hurt was brought to the hospital under the supervision of a trauma physician, according to Omroep Brabant.

It was not yet clear if the attack was carried out by someone from outside of the family, a relative, or one of the people injured or killed in the incident. The cause and motive remained under investigation on Friday afternoon.

A specialized police unit was also involved in the investigation, the broadcaster said. “Good luck to all responding police officers, emergency services and others involved. What a terrible incident,” said ACP police union chair Wim Groeneweg in a message on Twitter.