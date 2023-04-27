A gunshot was fired near the Oostelijke Handelskande in Amsterdam’s Oostelijk Havengebied on Thursday morning. An injured man was taken to a hospital. Two police officers got hurt in another incident shortly before the shooting, AT5 reported.

The police officers were on Panamakade to assist ambulance personnel who were being harassed while trying to treat someone who was unwell. Two officers sustained minor injuries that did not require hospital treatment, a police spokesperson told the Amsterdam broadcaster.

As the police drove away from that incident, they heard a gunshot. The police officers initially found no trace of the shooter or victim, but did find an injured man a short time later. They took him to a hospital for treatment.

The police cordoned off the scene for investigation.