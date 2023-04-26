Dozens of people sent DierenPark Amersfoort baggies with their pets’ poop over the past few days. The zoo will use the donated feces to study what food pets eat and how long it takes to digest. The zoo also wants to know whether herbivores have different proteins and enzymes than carnivores, NU.nl reports.

“It’s going quite well,” a spokesperson for the animal park told the newspaper. They’ve received poop from snakes, dogs, geckos, cats, and rabbits. “We hope for as many different animal species as possible. Everything is welcome.”

Participants can collect a small amount of their pet’s poop in a sandwich- or dog poop bag. They must then put that bag into a resealable bag with a sticker stating the pet’s species and breed. The poop can then be placed in a large box at the zoo’s entrance.

People can hand in their pet’s poop until May 7. The zoo collaborates with the Amsterdam Academic Center for Dentistry in this research.