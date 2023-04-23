The police arrested a 26-year-old man from Katwijk on Friday evening for his involvement in two robberies at supermarkets in Oegstgeest and Voorschoten. According to the police, the suspect is also believed to have been involved in three other robberies at supermarkets in Rotterdam and Voorschoten and at a store in The Hague early last week.

Around 8:25 p.m., the police received a report of an armed robbery at a supermarket on Planciusplantsoen in Voorschoten. Shortly after, a supermarket on Irislaan in Oestgeest was also robbed, police reported. In both robberies, the supermarket staff were threatened with a knife but were not injured.

According to eyewitnesses, the robber fled in a car. However, they were able to tell the police the license plate number.

Around 10 p.m., the suspect's car was spotted in a parking lot on the A4 highway near Haarlemmermeer. Shortly afterwards, the robber was arrested by officers in his car, in which money was found.