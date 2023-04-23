People who missed their flight at Eindhoven Airport last year due to long queues at the security checkpoint will now be compensated. The 1700 people who applied for compensation will receive around 750,000 euros from the airport, Omroep Brabant reported.

Last year, Eindhoven Airport experienced a very high volume of travelers during the vacation months. This resulted in queues so long that at times queues formed far outside the airport terminal. However, this had negative consequences for some vacationers who missed their flights as a result.

The reason for the growing queues was the significant shortage of security personnel at the airport. In August, Eindhoven Airport finally decided to accommodate those affected with financial compensation. Using online forms, travelers who were unable to take their vacation due to the staff shortage were able to apply for compensation, according to the newspaper.

In addition, those affected had to meet certain criteria to be eligible for compensation. For example, individuals had to be able to prove that they were present at the airport at least 2,5 hours before departure and still missed their flight. Photos, WhatsApp messages, or parking tickets should serve as proof, Eindhoven Airport determined.

Around 1500 of the total 1700 claims submitted have now been settled, Omroep West reported. The 750,000 euros that Eindhoven Airport must disburse will come from its own reserves, the newspaper wrote. According to a spokesperson, the remaining 200 claims will be closed in the next few weeks. In most cases, the claim for compensation will be approved, according to the airport.