Schiphol Airport was not unreasonable in increasing its charges to airlines, the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) ruled in a complaint filed by airlines.

The airlines argued that they shouldn’t have to pay more to use Schiphol Airport due to the lower quality of service they received. They referred to travelers waiting in lines for hours due to staff shortages in security and baggage handling and Schiphol limiting the number of departing passengers last year.

The ACM investigated the measures Schiphol had taken to restore the quality of its services. “Schiphol argues that they already have their staffing in order to such an extent that 95% of passengers no longer have to stand in line at the security checkpoints for long periods of time,” the ACM said. “On the basis of this information, ACM has ruled that Schiphol’s adjusted charges are not unreasonable.”

The airport expects longer lines during the May vacation, but nothing like last year. There may also be lines at immigration checkpoints and baggage handling. “However, other entities are responsible for the quality of those services.”