During excavations in the center of Sittard, remains of an old medieval tower were found. According to the municipality of Sittard-Geleen, it concerns the Sanderbouttoren. The tower was built against the city wall and was more important than the other wall towers around Sittrard, because this tower was the only one to have a name.

The remains of the round marl stone tower are more than 1.5 meters thick. According to the municipality, the tower's diameter must have been about 11 meters. A square corner tower was found nearby four years earlier.

But people who want to see the ancient tower are too late. Due to the structure's vulnerability, the municipality has filled the site with sand again. So the tower is no longer visible.

In 2019, the municipality started excavating two city canals to depict the contours of the fortifications around the city. These canals are now being deepened by a meter to allow water to enter them. Research is being conducted now because the archaeological remains may disappear due to the plan to further excavate the canals.

The main focus is on where the canals must have been located in the various historical periods and how they have developed over time. To find this out, ten trenches are being dug out. The tower was discovered during one of these excavations.

"A find like this remains special," said Sittard-Geleen Alderman Andries Houtakkers. "We know that much of our city's history can be found at this location. We must treat and cherish it with the utmost care."