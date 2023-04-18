Ten percent of employees in the Netherlands experienced workplace discrimination last year, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reported. Discrimination due to origin, skin color, or nationality and due to age or gender were most common, with 2 to 3 percent of all employees aged 15 to 75 experiencing these types of discrimination.

Discrimination based on origin, skin color, or nationality was most common among ethnically diverse people, with 16 percent of immigrants from outside Europe, 10 percent of immigrants from European countries, and 9 percent of ethnically diverse Dutch experiencing it.

Age discrimination was most common among young people under 25 (4 percent) and older people over 65 (5 percent). Gender-based discrimination was more common among women (4 percent) than men (less than 1 percent).

Workplace discrimination most often happened in the form of inappropriate comments or exclusion. “Both were cited by 35 percent of all discriminated against workers,” CBS said. A quarter also experienced fewer opportunities for promotion or development, 18 percent had to do less attractive work, and 17 percent received lower pay for the same work. Discrimination through threats, violence, or aggression was less common at 6 percent.

People discriminated against at their work are less likely to be satisfied with their jobs, CBS said. They are also more likely to be absent due to illness. Last year, 69 percent of discriminated against workers were absent at some point, with 38 percent blaming their symptoms partly or mainly on their work. Among people not discriminated against, 55 percent were absent, including 19 percent with work-caused symptoms.