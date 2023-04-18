There is a good chance that the Netherlands will eventually introduce a law making it mandatory for bicyclists to wear a helmet, said Dutch traffic organization ANWB. "The seatbelt was once also a piece of advice. I expect that we will go through the same process for the bicycle helmet in the Netherlands," said Marga de Jager, the ANWB board chair. De Jager said this on Tuesday at the Nieuwspoort press center in The Hague at the presentation of figures about road deaths by Statistics Netherlands (CBS).

The support in society for making a helmet mandatory for those on a bike is "quite low,” according to De Jager. Other traffic organisations, such as cyclists' union Fietsersbond, also think that making helmets compulsory will actually lead people to use their bicycles less often.

“Young people are now choosing the fat bike because of the helmet requirement. Know what you're doing," warned director Esther van Garderen. A fat bike is an electric assisted bicycle with thicker tires and, the ANWB said they are often cheaper than a regular e-bike.

The ANWB did identify an increase in vulnerable e-bikers, such as the elderly, and recommends vulnerable people make use of a helmet. The organization also said it advises the use of helmets if consumers purchase an e-bike from the organization directly.

Statistics Netherlands calculated that the number of cycling deaths rose from 207 in 2021 to 291 last year, the majority of whom were cyclists over the age of 75. Statistics Netherlands said it suspects that the increase is partly due to the rise of the e-bike. It must be made clear why people should opt for a helmet, added CBS researcher Ruben van Gaalen.

On Wednesday, the bicycle helmet will be the focus of a day of action. Doctors and organizations in the field of safety, like Hersenstichting and VeiligheidNL, have again insisted on the need for mandatory bicycle helmets. This can significantly reduce the risk of injuries including brain trauma, and especially for children and e-bikers. Since January helmets are compulsory for scooters everywhere in the Netherlands.