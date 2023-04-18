The majority of Netherlands residents support drag queens and see no harm in events where drag queens read children’s books to kids, Hart van Nederland found after a survey of a representative group of 3,491 people.

On Sunday, such a reading event at the LantarenVenster Theater in Rotterdam had to be quietly moved a few hours earlier to prevent children from being confronted by protesters. De Roze Leeuw foundation, which claims on its website to protect children from “woke indoctrination,” had announced they would demonstrate at the event. The demonstration did not disrupt the event. It was over by the time the protesters arrived.

According to Hart van Nederland, about 100 De Roze Leeuw protesters showed up. Another 400 people showed up to support the drag queens.

Those numbers are reflected in the survey Hart van Nederland did. Two-thirds (67 percent) of respondents said they have no problem with drag queens, and 57 percent see no harm in these reading events. “They are beautiful and colorful people,” one said

A quarter, 27 percent, are against drag queens. “All this bullshit about gender has to stop. There are two genders, man and woman. Children of a young age don’t have to be confronted with drag queens who read aloud,” one respondent said. 43 percent said they’d rather not have drag queens reading to children.