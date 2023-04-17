After weeks of negotiation, the coalition parties have reached an agreement on State Secretary Gunay Uslu’s (Media) proposal to oblige streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ to invest in Dutch productions. They want streaming- and on-demand services with a turnover of over 10 million euros per year in the Netherlands to invest at least five percent of that turnover in Dutch films, series, and reality TV, sources told the Telegraaf.

The Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament, will vote on the plan on Tuesday. Due to divisions within the coalition about how exactly to interpret this mandatory investment, previous votes have been canceled three times.

Uslu’s goal is to protect Dutch “cultural productions” so that viewers can recognize “themselves and their environment” in the things they watch. According to the State Secretary, the Netherlands' film, series, and documentary industry is under pressure. In her proposal, streaming services’ mandatory investment should therefore be fully invested in those genres.

And that’s where the disagreement started. The VVD and CDA wanted streaming services to have more freedom to determine what they make. So they should also be able to invest in reality TV, cabaret, and other genres. The D66 wanted the proceeds to go as much as possible to independent makers - who Uslu says are under pressure. But, the VVD was against that, saying the investment obligation must not become a disguised subsidy for high culture.

After weeks of negotiations, the D66 agreed to support the VVD and CDA point to invest in more than films, series, and documentaries. And the coalition parties agreed that 60 percent of the mandatory investment would go to independent makers.

If the Tweede Kamer supports the plan on Tuesday, it then has to pass through the Eerste Kamer, the Dutch Senate. The coalition does not have a majority there, so they’ll need support from either GroenLinks/PvdA or BBB. If the Senators also agree to the plan, the bill will likely take effect in 2025.