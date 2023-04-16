KLM airlines are avoiding Sudan's airspace after violent confrontations broke out between paramilitaries and the regular army of the African country. A KLM spokesperson confirmed reports on this by the NOS on Saturday.

KLM itself does not fly to the capital Khartoum, but normally flies over the country to countries such as Kenya and Tanzania. However, due to the situation, the Dutch airline is now flying around the country.

Nevertheless, the Dutch airline is temporarily flying to and from a number of destinations in Africa. For instance, two Airbus A330s bound for Kilimanjaro and Dar es Salaam (both in Tanzania) are currently flying over the Red Sea via an alternate route, NH Nieuws reported.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the Dutch ambassador to Sudan, Irma van Dueren, was supposed to fly to Khartoum on Saturday morning. However, this was not possible because the airport there was closed "due to heavy fighting."

Earlier on Saturday, paramilitaries claimed to have taken control of the presidential palace, the residence of army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Khartoum's international airport. Images of destruction in the departure hall and fire on aircraft circulated on social media.

Saudi Arabia reported an "accident" involving a Saudi aircraft at Khartoum airport. It was allegedly fired upon.