During a regular check, Customs intercepted a shipment of 40 kilograms of cocaine in the port of Rotterdam on Saturday, reported the Public Prosecutor's Office (OM).

The narcotics were found in the hatches of the refrigerator of a container with melons from Honduras. The container had arrived at the port of Rotterdam via a stopover in Panama. The melons were destined for a Dutch company, but the prosecution does not suspect that this company had anything to do with the smuggling.

A special team including Customs, FIOD, port police and the Rotterdam prosecutor's office continues to investigate the case. The drugs, with a street value of 3 million euros, have since been destroyed.