Thursday may be the first local warm day of the year, according to Weeronline. The Netherlands can expect beautiful spring weather next week, with temperatures expected to hit 20 degrees on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

From Monday, thermometers will climb to about 15 degrees. The mix of sun and clouds is a prelude to sunnier and warmer weather from Wednesday, the weather service said. The wind will turn to the east and bring warm air into the Netherlands, pushing maximums to between 14 and 18 degrees.

The south of the country will be especially warm. If Thursday is the first local warm day of the year - with temperatures hitting 20 degrees - it will happen in the south.

Friday will be even warmer, with many places seeing thermometers climb to between 19 and 21 degrees. “On Saturday, local values of 22 to 23 are not out of the question,” Weeronline said.

If the weather expectations hold, the first official warm day of the year may also happen next week. For that, temperatures have to climb to 20 degrees at the national weather station in De Bilt.

The first local warm day of the year usually happens around April 4. Temperatures usually hit 20 degrees in De Bilt around April 13 on average.