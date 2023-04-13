AZ did not get off to a good start in the UEFA Conference League quarter-finals against Anderlecht. Pascal Jansen’s side lost 2-0 in Belgium to goals from Michael Murillo and Majeed Ashimeru.

Manager Pascal Jansen gave Myron van Brederode a start as a left winger. The player who usually starts in that position, Jesper Karlsson, missed last weekend’s match against Sparta Rotterdam with an injury, but he is part of the squad again. Anderlecht started with Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

Both sides seemed nervous playing such a big match. AZ dominated the first 15 minutes, but Anderlecht quickly took control and made the most of their dominance by making it 1-0. A cross from Andres Dreyer was helped on into the far corner of the net by Michael Murillo.

The Alkmaarders started to come into the game just before the hour mark. Tijjani Rijnders put in an excellent cross for Vangelis Pavlidis, but the Greek striker was sufficiently bothered by the Anderlecht defender to ensure that he did not get the connection on the header that he needed.

AZ was finding joy on the wings as another chance went begging a few minutes later. Milos Kerkez found Sven Mijnans completely free in the box, but the midfielder sliced his volley as it curled away from the goal.

Just as Jansen’s side dominated the match, they were hit by a sucker punch from Anderlecht. Francis Amuzu used his pace to get to the byline before finding Majeed Ashimeru on the edge of the area, who took a touch before smashing it into the corner, leaving Maty Ryan with no chance in the AZ goal.

Jesper Karlsson made his return for AZ off the bench, and it was instantly clear how much the side had missed their talisman. Pascal Jansen will be hoping that Karlsson will be fit to start next week in the return leg in Alkmaar.