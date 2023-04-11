European Commissioner Frans Timmermans said he was pleased that Caroline van der Plas, the leader of political party BoerBurgerBeweging, wants to comply with European environment rules, and thinks it is good that her party is coming up with plans to improve the state of Dutch nature. But, "nitrogen is crucial" for nature policy, he said after a meeting with Van der Plas in The Hague.

Last month, Van der Plas led her relatively new political party to a dramatic victory during the Provincial Councils Election last month. Her party will be the largest party on all 12 provincial councils, and will become the largest political party in the Eerste Kamer, the Dutch Senate.

Van der Plas said on Tuesday that she felt somewhat vindicated, feeling that the European rules already align with much of what the BBB has already said. "The most important thing I learned is, Brussels doesn't say no. At least, not always." The BBB leader wanted to know from Timmermans about the scope of the European nature rules, which the Cabinet is bound to follow. Van der Plas said she believes that nitrogen reduction is not always the only measure needed to prevent the deterioration of nature areas. EU Member States are responsible for this themselves.

Timmermans also acknowledged this afterwards, but he insisted that nitrogen emissions in the Netherlands must be reduced considerably. Without nitrogen reduction the policy will soon fall short of the rules, he said. "Other methods are conceivable, but don't think that you will end up out from under the nitrogen problem. That will always have to be addressed as a problem."

"What really encourages me is that the BoerBurgerBeweging wants to comply with European laws and regulations," Timmermans also said. The BBB has no confidence in the Cabinet's approach. The party has come up with its own memorandum, which contains "a lot of solid work", according to Timmermans. He encouraged the party to come up with plans itself, and the memorandum has clearly been thought through, he said.

Timmermans does not believe that BBB has delivered a "fairytale note," a qualification that, according to Van der Plas, was suggested by D66 MP Tjeerd de Groot. He spoke of "a sincere attempt" to come up with alternatives. He also offered to help supplement and improve the proposals where necessary. Timmermans could not yet say whether the BBB's proposals would be enough for the European Union.

During the conversation with Van der Plas, the social democrat said he always emphasized that nitrogen reduction must be part of the plans.

Van der Plas and Timmermans spoke for more than two hours in the Tweede Kamer building. According to the European Commissioner, the conversation was "special and pleasant." It was not just about nitrogen, Van der Plas let slip. For example, it was also about the issue about wolves in the Netherlands, which is protected by European rules.