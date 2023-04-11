Twenty asylum seekers staying in a crisis shelter in Purmerend went on hunger strike on Monday evening, the Zaanstreek-Waterland Security Region confirmed. The asylum seekers are using the hunger strike to draw attention to the lengthy review procedure and delays at the Immigration and Naturalization Service (IND).

About 450 people are staying in the shelter at the Baanstee-Noord business park. Some of them have been staying at the location for nine or ten months, without their asylum procedure even having started. In recent weeks, some of the residents demonstrated several times to draw attention to their situation and threatened a hunger strike.

The twenty residents who have gone on hunger strike are refusing to eat, but are still drinking liquids. "We will keep a close eye on whether they need care in the coming days," said the spokesperson for the security region. "The staff at the shelter are constantly talking to the residents. Questions and concerns are being heard."

The security region is also preparing for various situations. "So that we can take appropriate measures at the necessary moments." The Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) and the IND are aware of the protests of the residents. The COA organizes social services and healthcare at the location.

Refugee advocacy group VluchtelingenWerk Nederland has noticed that unrest is increasing at more emergency reception locations. "People get discouraged and frustrated by the long wait, for example for a BSN [citizen services] number and the start of or further steps in their asylum procedure. Many people have been waiting longer than six months, sometimes even a year."

In addition, the rooms in the emergency shelter are not suitable for a long stay. "It often concerns large tents or halls. There is a lot of noise, because there are no walls or ceilings. There is also a lack of privacy, sometimes there is no daylight, and often no possibility to cook your own food."

There are currently more than 20,000 asylum seekers in these types of locations, according to VluchtelingenWerk. "It is therefore now serious and important that structural reception places of better quality are created as soon as possible, and that the IND provide more and faster clarity about the asylum procedure."