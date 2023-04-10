Motorists in the Netherlands can expect more traffic than on other holidays over the last day of Easter, the ANWB said in its traffic forecast on Monday. The Dutch travel association issued warnings about traffic around Lisse, as tourists head to and from the Keukenhof.

“During the long Easter weekend, various events will cause delays on local roads,” the ANWB cautioned. This includes the festival Paaspop in Schijndel, Noord-Brabant.

Traffic jams are also expected to form in Roermond as people try to squeeze in a shopping day at the Designer Outlet mall. Large crowds are also likely at the nature reserve sites and hiking areas during dry weather moments. Drivers were asked to be cautious in those areas as some animals are breeding.

Additionally, the roads could be clogged as people return after taking a vacation over the long holiday weekend. The southbound A29 will also face closures near the Heinenoordtunnel until 5 a.m. on Tuesday due to road work.

The only significant traffic jam at noon on Monday was on the A1, affecting drivers west of Apeldoorn in both inbound and outbound lanes, especially around the A30 junction.