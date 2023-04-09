Police in the Netherlands announced the arrest of a 44-year-old man suspected of murdering Ruchendell 'Boechi' Windster. The Dutch musician was shot dead in Willemstad, Curaçao, last December. The suspect was captured on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Tilburg rapper had Antillean roots, and was known for his lyrics, which were often in Papiamentu. He was on the island for several scheduled performances, when he was gunned down at a food truck in a drive-by shooting. He died at the scene from gunshot wounds to the chest. At the time, police could not confirm witness statements that the shooting was preceded by an argument between Boechi and the passengers of the white car involved in the shooting.

Detectives “tracked down and arrested a 44-year-old suspect from Curaçao in Vlaardingen,” Dutch police said. The investigation was a cooperative effort between authorities on the island and authorities in the Netherlands. The suspect was placed in restricted custody, and was only allowed contact with his attorneys.

He was remanded into custody, and is expected to be extradited to the island shortly, police said on Sunday.

“The Public Prosecution Service and the Curaçao Police Force have since launched a thorough investigation, gathering more and more evidence about the circumstances of the murder. In relation to this arrest, three searches were carried out in Curaçao,” Dutch police said.

Boechi leaves behind four children, and another child is on the way, NOS reported in December. His music is especially popular on YouTube, where his video clips have been viewed millions of times.