Feyenoord remains eight points clear at the top of the Eredivisie table as they beat RKC Waalwijk 5-1 in De Kuip in Rotterdam on Sunday evening. Mats Wieffer, Igor Paixao, Quilindschy Hartman, Santiago Giminez, and an own goal from Yassin Oukili sealed the win for Arne Slot’s side.

Feyenoord wore shirts with “gebruik je verstand” (use your common sense) in the warming up. These were the words of Feyenoord assistant manager John de Wolf to the crowd on Wednesday after a fan threw an object hitting Davy Klaassen on the head. The stadium had nets around the pitch to prevent the same from happening again. Lutsharel Geertruida returned from his muscle injury he picked up for the Dutch national side against France.

RKC Waalwijk showed the first flash of danger when Quilindschy Hartman was forced to clear a volley by ex-Ajax midfielder Vurnon Anita off the line. Feyenoord got their first chance of the game a few minutes when Jeroen Lelieveld was caught in possession, with Oussama Idrissi being sent one on one a few seconds later. Etienne Vaessen saved Idrissi’s shot.

Feyenoord piled on the pressure after the chance as they took the lead after 28 minutes played; just a minute after Mats Wieffer hit the post with a header from a corner, the Netherlands international created the first goal of the match. Wieffer took the ball to the byline before attempting a low cross which was deflected into the net by Yassin Oukili.

Arne Slot’s side went for the kill as they doubled the tally a few minutes later. Again it was a sloppy giveaway by RKC, which Feyenoord exploited to create the opportunity. This time Anita was caught napping as Santiago Gimenez beat two defenders before hitting the post. The rebound bounced perfectly for Igor Paixao, who got his second goal in his last two league games.

Gimenez was also involved in the third goal, which fell in the 39th minute. Idrissi found the onrushing Hartman, who aimed a cross toward Gimenez. The Mexican tried to flick it into the net but missed the ball as it rolled past Vaessen into the far corner.

Feyenoord’s fourth goal was symbolic of the confidence in the side and for Gimenez especially. Sebastian Szymanski volleyed a ball over the top for Gimenez to run onto, who had already spotted Paixao making the run and back-heeled it perfectly into the Brazilian’s path, who finished superbly.

Nine minutes later, Gimenez got the goal his performance had deserved to make it 5-0 to the Rotterdammers. Again, the ferocious midfield pressing made the difference as captain Orkun Kokcü won the ball before carrying around thirty yards before feeding Gimenez, who chipped the ball past Vaessen with his weaker foot.

RKC got a consolation goal in the 69th minute, and again it was punishing a sloppy loss of possession. Substitute Marcus Pedersen lost the ball to Oukili, who played the ball through for Julen Lobete to finish.

Feyenoord is eight points clear of Ajax at the top of the Eredivisie table and will dream of a first league title since 2017. The Rotterdammers play AS Roma next in the Europa League on Thursday. RKC Waalwijk is in ninth position and far away from European football and relegation.