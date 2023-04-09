The municipality of Amsterdam and the housing corporations in the capital are coming up with a joint plan to tackle mold in homes. Since the energy crisis, mold has become increasingly common in homes, because people have not been ventilating their homes as frequently because of the high energy prices.

"Too much moisture and mold must always be dealt with as quickly as possible. Until now, each corporation has dealt with a report in its own way," said alderman Zita Pels in a letter to the city council.

Soon someone will have to come by to inspect the issue quickly after a report of mold is submitted. A solution must be devised during such a home visit.

The corporations will also insulate as many homes as possible, and will be required to improve home energy label ratings. Energy labels E, F and G will not be allowed in rental property homes by 2028.

There will also be a campaign that tells Amsterdammers what they can do to prevent mold and there will be free tools for emerging problems. In addition, there will be a separate reporting point for tenants who have been forced to wait too long for a solution. "Of course we hope that this reporting point will hardly have to be used at all," said the Amsterdam Federation of Housing Corporations, which represents the main social housing companies operating in the city.