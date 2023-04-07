Of the 22 people who were arrested around the Feyenoord - Ajax football match on Wednesday, three were still in police custody on Friday morning. The rest have been sent away, the police said. The man accused of throwing an object that struck Ajax player Davy Klaassen in the head is among those still detained.

He was identified as a 32-year-old man from Roelofarendsveen, and his arrest was announced during the match. The Public Prosecution Service is expected to announce the possible charges the man will face later on Friday afternoon.

The other people who were still in custody are suspected of involvement in fights. The people who have been released may still have to face a court hearing later, the police said.

The detainees are suspected of various matters, including assault, insult or defamation, discrimination, throwing fireworks, throwing other objects and failure to show proof of identification.

Feyenoord previously said it identified 25 spectators who took part in the violence and misbehavior during the Dutch Cup semifinal match at De Kuip in Rotterdam. Three of them violated the house rules of the Rotterdam club, but have not been arrested. It is not yet clear whether any or all of them will be banned from the football stadium.

Immediately after kick-off, the semifinal match was stopped because fireworks, flares and smoke bombs were ignited behind one of the goals, shrouding entire sections of the stadium in thick black smoke. Beer cups and lighters were also thrown during the match.

One object hit the head of Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen minutes after he scored the go-ahead goal that led to the Amsterdam team’s 2-1 victory. Klaassen was bleeding extensively from the head wound, and the teams walked off the pitch. Klaassen was substituted out of the match several minutes after play resumed after the 30 minute emergency intermission.