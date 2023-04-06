The municipality of Amsterdam issued 24-hour permits to two restaurants and seven bars and other nightlife establishments. That brings the total number of open-all-night establishments in the city to 15. The expansion is meant to enrich Amsterdam's nightlife, the city said.

“The night, and all the initiatives that arise there, are of great importance to our city from a cultural, economic, and social point of view. The city has something to offer all Amsterdammers, and with these permits, the city wants to further strengthen and support initiatives in the night,” alderman Touria Meliani (arts and culture) said.

The two restaurants that received a 24-hour permit are Meo’s Colluseum in West and the Northside Streetfood Corner, a new concept in the Noord district. The other 24-hour permits went to bars and clubs.

People enjoying the nightlife in Nieuw-West can now also go to Warehouse Elementenstraat at any hour. Oost got three new 24-hour establishments - Q Factory, Oosterbar, and Doka. In Noord, Adam Toren and Tolhuistuin can now stay open all night, as can The Other Side in West.

When issuing the permits, Amsterdam looked specifically at whether the restaurant, bar, or club would enrich the city’s nightlife. It also looked at the financial feasibility, and the police assessed whether a 24-hour permit was suitable at the location.