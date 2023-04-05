The police are investigating a possible cat killer in Lelystad after finding over 20 cats dead in the Gelders Diep in the past year. The latest cat was pulled out of the water on Saturday.

Twenty dead cats found in the same place in a year is a remarkably high number. The police, therefore, did a forensic investigation on the last cat found. “The community police officer and animal police are also closely involved,” the police said

The police called on anyone with information that may help in this case to come forward. Investigators are also looking for witnesses and surveillance camera footage of anything suspicious.