Belgian pop singer Paul van Haver, better known by his stage name, Stromae, announced on Tuesday the cancellation of 14 tour dates. The award winning singer-songwriter cited his health as being the reason for calling off the shows. Three of the affected shows were going to take place in Amsterdam. All 14 performances were sold out.

"I have come to the realisation that my current health state does not allow me to come and meet all of you at the moment," the musician said on his social media accounts. He expressed his dismay, but also said acknowledging his limitations was the right thing to do.

The musician scratched all concert dates through the end of May, including three dates in which he was supposed to perform at the Ziggo Dome. He was slated to play at the Amsterdam venue from April 13-15, before moving on to Toulouse for two shows. He was then scheduled for Basel, Geneva, London, Cologne, Berlin, and Rome, before closing out the month of May with three shows in Lyon.

Previously, he also cancelled multiple sold out concert dates that were supposed to happen in France during the second half of March. At that time, no clear reason was given for the cancelled shows, leading to speculation that he was again dealing with symptoms of burnout, or other health-related issues..

"Surrounded by my family I have to take the time to get better in order to resume performing," he wrote. "I hope to give you more positive news very soon. I am looking forward to seeing all of you and to resume this tour alongside my teams who have been supporting me all throughout these years. Look after yourselves."

No plans were in place to reschedule the performances. Instead, ticket-holders were advised to contact the vendor where they purchased their tickets to get a full refund. The musician's production company and record label offered apologies to fans, venues, and promoters, and wished Stromae "a prompt recovery."

Stromae still has several tour dates remaining in June, with stops planned in Brussels, Lille, and Paris.