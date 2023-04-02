Four men were killed in a one-sided traffic accident on the Rijksweg in Frisian Jirnsum on Saturday evening. According to the police, it concerns a man aged 35, two men aged 39, and a man aged 41. All four men were from the municipality of Súdwest-Fryslân.

At 9:25 p.m., the police received a report about a serious car accident. In the accident, the car went off the road and crashed into a tree, after which the vehicle landed in a ditch. Later, emergency services including police, fire brigade, ambulance, and a trauma helicopter (MMT) arrived at the scene.

Op de Rijksweg bij #Jirnsum heeft rond 21:25 uur een ernstig eenzijdig ongeval plaatsgevonden. Daarbij zijn meerdere personen zwaargewond geraakt. Hulpdiensten, waaronder het MMT gaan ter plaatse. De politie doet onderzoek naar de toedracht van het incident. — Politie Fryslân (@POL_Fryslan) April 1, 2023

However, when rescue workers arrived at the scene, they found that the four occupants of the car had succumbed to their injuries. The police are investigating the case and are looking for witnesses.

On Sunday, Jannewietske de Vries, mayor of the municipality of Súdwest-Fryslân said "We were deeply touched by the terrible car accident last night near Jirnsum. We sympathize with the families, friends and society."