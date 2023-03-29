“Big news! Otters have certainly returned in the Biesbosch for the first time since 1960,” the Dutch forestry service Staatbosbeheer said on Wednesday. “An icon of the Dutch river landscape is back.”

Volunteers have been placing wildlife cameras in the Biesbosch National Park since 2014 to learn more about the presence and distribution of mammals in the park. “But of course, also in the hope of establishing the otter's presence. And years of patience have now been awarded. How beautiful is this!” Staatsbosbeheer said, posting a video on Facebook.

According to the forestry service, the Biesbosch is ideally suited for otters. There is plenty of shelter, food, and peace for the animal to thrive.

“We were only waiting for an otter to cross the deadly highway barriers. Finally, the Biesbosh has been reached again by this beautiful animal!”