Otters return to Dutch national park after 63-year absence
“Big news! Otters have certainly returned in the Biesbosch for the first time since 1960,” the Dutch forestry service Staatbosbeheer said on Wednesday. “An icon of the Dutch river landscape is back.”
Volunteers have been placing wildlife cameras in the Biesbosch National Park since 2014 to learn more about the presence and distribution of mammals in the park. “But of course, also in the hope of establishing the otter's presence. And years of patience have now been awarded. How beautiful is this!” Staatsbosbeheer said, posting a video on Facebook.
According to the forestry service, the Biesbosch is ideally suited for otters. There is plenty of shelter, food, and peace for the animal to thrive.
“We were only waiting for an otter to cross the deadly highway barriers. Finally, the Biesbosh has been reached again by this beautiful animal!”
Groot nieuws...! Otter is met zekerheid sinds 1960 terug in de Biesbosch! Onlangs liep er meerdere keren een otter voor een wildcamera langs in Nationaal park De Biesbosch. Het zat in de lijn der verwachting, de spanning nam toe en nu is het eindelijk zover. De otter is terug in de Biesbosch. Deze icoonsoort heeft meer dan een plek verdiend in dit geweldige gebied. Sinds 2014 plaatsen vrijwilligers van de Natuur- en Vogelwacht Biesbosch wildcamera's in de Biesbosch. Dit in afstemming met Staatsbosbeheer en met als doel om meer te weten te komen over de aanwezigheid en verspreiding van zoogdieren in de Biesbosch. Denk hierbij aan soorten als de bever, vos, das, boommarter en het ree. Maar uiteraard ook in de hoop om de aanwezigheid van de otter vast te stellen. En dat is na jarenlang geduld beloond. Hoe mooi is dit! Een icoonsoort van het Nederlandse rivierenlandschap is terug in de Biesbosch. Het gebied is bij uitstek geschikt voor de otter en er is volop schuilgelegenheid, voedsel en rust om te kunnen leven. Het was enkel wachten tot er een otter de dodelijke snelwegbarrières wist te overbruggen. Eindelijk, de Biesbosch is weer bereikt door dit prachtige dier! Vrijwilligers, meer dan bedankt! Geniet van de beelden!